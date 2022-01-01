Navy Strength/Vinnie's Wine Shop
Open for regular hours and services! Take out still available!
2505 2nd Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2505 2nd Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sunset Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Trade Winds Tavern
Belltown's newest neighborhood pub!
Taylor Shellfish Farms
Come in and enjoy!
Atmos Cafe
Come in and enjoy!