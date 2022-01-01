Go
Toast

Navy Strength/Vinnie's Wine Shop

Open for regular hours and services! Take out still available!

2505 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Space Crush$13.00
Inspired by "City Pop," 80's Japanese disco. Flavors of shiso leaf-infused tepache, Japanese melon, lime, and pineapple boogie down with Roku Gin. 21+, must order an entree with any cocktail purchase.
Maghrebi Mint Sour$13.00
Moroccan mint tea, rum, & vanilla bean set off this craveable concoction like a cool breeze through the desert. 21+, must order an entree with any cocktail purchase.
Singapore Sling$15.00
Citrus & spices lift dry gin, Cherry Heering, and rich Benedictine in this timeless classic
Romeo e Dandara$15.00
Cachaça and pineapple shine a spotlight on the star-crossed lovers: guava and salty cheese. An elegant & craveable eye-opener
Viva Macunaíma$15.00
We use four forms of banana as the mid to balance the treble of açai and the bass of cachaça, cognac, and vanilla
Chicken Steam Bun$6.00
Shiitake, hoisin, radish. 1 bun per order.
Veggie Steam Bun$6.00
Shiitake, hoisin, radish. 1 bun per order.
Musubi Steam Bun$6.00
Shiitake, hoisin, radish.1 bun per order.
1934 Zombie$18.00
The savagely strong classic, created by
donn beach in 1934! zombie rum blend, citrus, & exotic syrups! limit 2 per guest.  21+, must order an entree with any cocktail purchase.
Pork Banh Mi$9.00
See full menu

Location

2505 2nd Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
