NAYA

Come on in and enjoy!

212 E Green St #104

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Kimchi Burger$14.00
Angus beef, lettuce, sautéed bacon kimchi, mozzarella cheese, japanese mayo, onion on brioche bun
Bi Bim Burger$14.00
Galbi marinated Angus beef, lettuce, Korean slaw, gochujang ketchup, sunny side up egg.
Umami Burger$14.00
Angus beef, Mushroom bonito duxelle, soy sauteed onions, lettuce, Japanese mayo, provolone cheese.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
Served with sweet chili ketchup and Japanese mayo.
Galbi Burger$13.00
Galbi marinated angus beef, american cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, Japanese mayo.
Mongolian Beef Cheese Steak$14.00
Mongolian beef, sauteed peppers, and onions, Japanese mayo, white american cheese.
Fried Calamari$11.00
Deep fried breaded squid
Rose Shrimp Pasta$16.00
Spaghetti tossed in a tomato cream sauce with sautéed shrimp and finished with Parmesan cheese and micro greens.
Fettuccine Bolognese$18.00
Ground pork, beef, and pancetta slow cooked in a robust tomato sauce tossed with tagliatelle and topped with grated
Parmesan.
Location

212 E Green St #104

Champaign IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
