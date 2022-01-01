Nayarita Mexican Restaurant
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
6254 Al Philpott Hwy
Martinsville, VA 24112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
6254 Al Philpott Hwy, Martinsville VA 24112
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Ground Floor
A Coffee Shop that’s more than just a coffee shop. We’re a gathering place for all people- we just happen to serve great coffee.
Coach's - Martinsville
Come in and enjoy!!
Mustard Seed Cafe and Catering Co.
Come in and enjoy!
That Little Pork Shop
Come in and enjoy!