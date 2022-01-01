Nazareth restaurants you'll love

Nazareth restaurants
Toast
  • Nazareth

Nazareth's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Steakhouses
Latin American
Must-try Nazareth restaurants

Birthright Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Birthright Brewing Company

57 South Main St., Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hard Cranberry$5.00
16oz Can Phantasm$8.00
16oz CAN Cran Saison$6.00
More about Birthright Brewing Company
Rios Brazilian Steakhouse image

 

Rios Brazilian Steakhouse

127 S Broad St, Nazareth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Legs$15.00
Enjoy 16 Oz of our delicious chicken legs marinated on beer for two days before comes to the grill.
Fried Bananas$5.00
Our Breaded Fried Banana is fresh and delicious.
BBQ Mixed Plate (NO PORK)$29.00
(Serve Two)
-16 Oz of mixed meats: Picanha, Sirloin & Chicken
- Rice or Mashed Potato
-Grilled Pineapple
-Green Salad
More about Rios Brazilian Steakhouse
Banner pic

 

Indigo 52

52 South Main Street, Nazareth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Indigo 52
