Go
Main pic

Naz's Halal Food - Ellicott City

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:30 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8450 baltimore national pike suite 110

ellicott city, MD 21043

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

8450 baltimore national pike suite 110, ellicott city MD 21043

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nora's Kabob & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

No reviews yet

The Flavor of Mexico in Historic Ellicott City.

Ellicott Distilling Company

No reviews yet

Distillery and Tavern

Tersiguel's Restaurant

No reviews yet

The original farm to table restaurant.
Tersiguel's is located in the heart of Old Ellicott City. Our family owned and operated business has been serving central Maryland and beyond for more than 45 years.

Naz's Halal Food - Ellicott City

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston