Go
Toast

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's New Braunfels

844 Loop 337

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cream Corn
Fresh, whole-kernel corn with heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, sugar and other special seasonings – made in-house from scratch.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Group Meal
Group Meals include sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils, GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.
See full menu

Location

844 Loop 337

New Braunfels TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Villa at Gruene

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Gruene Grove

No reviews yet

Welcome, friend! The Gruene Grove is a family owned, family friendly hill country destination. Located a stones throw from the scenic Guadalupe River, we offer cold beverages and delicious eats.

Above Ground Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy PIZZA PIZZA PIZZA!

Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater

No reviews yet

Casual fine dining overlooking a beach! Open for lunch, brunch, dinner, and live entertainment! Delivery available all week.
See you spoon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston