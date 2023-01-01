Go
A map showing the location of NC Spices - 3150 Evans Street Suite NView gallery

NC Spices - 3150 Evans Street Suite N

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3150 Evans Street Suite N

Greenville, NC 27834

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3150 Evans Street Suite N, Greenville NC 27834

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

EL AZADOR - TAQUERIA
orange starNo Reviews
109 Greenville Boulevard Southeast Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Bistro - Arlington Village
orange starNo Reviews
731 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nino's Cucina Italiana - 511 Red Banks Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Cucinella's Pizzeria and Italian Ice - Winterville
orange starNo Reviews
4125 Old Tar Road Ste L Winterville, NC 28590
View restaurantnext
Seared Chop
orange starNo Reviews
1909-A East Fire Tower Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Marabella Winterville - 781 W Fire Tower Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
781 West Firetower Road Winterville, NC 28590
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Villa Verde - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 120
2247 W Arlington Blvd Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Greenville

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

New Bern

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

NC Spices - 3150 Evans Street Suite N

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston