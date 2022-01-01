NC Coast Grill and Bar
New waterfront restaurant in the heart of Duck, North Carolina, owned and operated by Outer Banks' local Chef Wes Stepp of Red Sky Cafe, Tastefully Fit, Red Sky Cafe Catering, and now NC Coast Grill & Bar!
1184 Duck Road
Popular Items
Location
1184 Duck Road
Southern Shores NC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eventide
sip . savor . sunset
Red Sky Cafe
Check out our new Sister Restaurant NC Coast Grill & Bar right down the road!
The Blue Point
Come in and enjoy!
The Village Table and Tavern
Casual Dining and Drinks on the Sound in Duck, N.C.!