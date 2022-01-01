Go
NC Coast Grill and Bar

New waterfront restaurant in the heart of Duck, North Carolina, owned and operated by Outer Banks' local Chef Wes Stepp of Red Sky Cafe, Tastefully Fit, Red Sky Cafe Catering, and now NC Coast Grill & Bar!

1184 Duck Road

Popular Items

Damn Good Burger$16.00
Two s Wagyu beef patties | Ashe County cheddar cheese | pepper flake aioli | “all the fixins’”
Sexy Southern Caesar$11.00
Hearts of romaine, sliced avocado, hard boiled egg, salt & vinegar chicharrons (GF)
The Baby Beet$12.00
Twisted greens, clementines, pickled red onion, goat cheese, dusted pistachios; creamy avocado dressing (VEG) (GF)
Tastefully Fit Bowl$18.00
Warmed jasmine rice | sliced avocado | pickled veggies | ponzu sauce | choice of protein
Red Sky's Classic Shrimp 'n Grits$30.00
NC shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina Cajun cream sauce, redneck risotto and pico de gallo to finish
Go-Gho Fried Cauliflower$12.00
Coconut milk marinated, quick fried, tossed in house Gochujang Korean sweet chili sauce (VEG) (V)
Kids Fried Shrimp
Coconut Curry Bowl$24.00
Red curry & coconut broth steeped butternut squash, sweet onion, brussels and julienned carrots served over jasmine rice
(GF) (VEG) (V)
Blood Orange Scallops$36.00
Pan seared sea scallops, wild mushrooms, arugula and potato risotto; blood orange gastrique (GF)
Tastefully Fit Bowl$21.00
Warmed jasmine rice, sliced avocado, pickled veggies, ponzu sauce with your choice of lean protein
Location



Southern Shores NC

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
