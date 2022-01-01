Go
ND streetBAR

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160

Denver, CO 80238

Hours

Pickup

Popular Items

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.95
pickles, duke's mayo
HAND PIE$3.95
spiced apple v
THE GREEK SALAD w/FALAFEL$13.95
romaine, cukes, toms, pepperoncini, red o,
kalamata, chickpeas, feta, oregano vin gf, v
ROASTED MUSHROOM STREET TACOS$9.95
poblanos, salsa de arbol, huitlacoche-crema, cilantro, oaxaca gf, v
GRILLED CHEESE + TOMATO SOUP$12.95
tillamook cheddar, provolone, parmesan, sourdough gfo, v
IMPOSSIBLE VEGAN 'CHEESE' BURGER$15.45
patty made from plants, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, toms, grilled onions, pickles, pink sauce, potato bun gfo, v+
EMPANADA$4.95
chicken tinga, oaxaca, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
cali-style DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$11.95
tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, toms, grilled onions, pickles, pink sauce, potato bun gfo
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$8.95
fries gfo
CRISPY SHRIMP THAI SALAD$15.95
honey-sriracha shrimp, ginger-lime vin, mango, jicama, green papaya, cilantro, mint, basil, peanuts
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver CO 80238

