Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
20 S Ocean Blvd
Location
20 S Ocean Blvd
Surfside Beach SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Hyena
"Hand crafted and wood fired flatbread pizza made with local fresh ingredients and handmade sauces. All of our pizzas are 10" Neapolitan-style and made with Love. Large craft beer selection and creative cocktails"
Gracious Pig - Surfside
Rustic smoke house serving up amazing Brisket, Ribs, Pulled pork, and more! Full bar and daily specials keep things fun and fresh
The Salty Pickle - Garden City
We are a beach bar at the bottom of the Royal Garden Resort. Come in and enjoy!
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
Come in and enjoy!