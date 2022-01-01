Go
Toast

Neapoli Italian Kitchen

Restaurant, Banquet & Events
Parties up to 120, Made on Premise Pasta, sauces and breads, Espresso & Wine Bar Family Friendly 7 days a week
Brunch, Lunch & Dinner

10 Wallace Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fig & Cheese Pizza$23.00
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Pesto Chicken Fussilli$27.00
Black & Bleu Cheese Burger$19.00
Spinach Pappardelle Carbonara$34.00
NEA Burger$18.00
HM Fried Mozzarella$16.00
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Rigatoni Bolognese$27.00
Penne Ala Vodka$21.00
See full menu

Location

10 Wallace Street

Red Bank NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Birravino

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian cuisine!

Good Life Organic Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Catch 19

No reviews yet

What does it mean to be together? For moons upon moons generations have interacted and grown into a unified force. Human interaction has been something that we don’t quite give enough thought to. We take it for granted during our busy lives. At Catch 19, social togetherness is our foundation. Unique experiences leave a long lasting impression. Great food, atmosphere and hospitality are key ingredients for social interaction.
Visuals are everything. Whether it’s watching the game on the big screen or enjoying the creatively stunning artwork throughout Catch 19. Let’s experience life together. Make memories that you won’t forget. We’ll help you create long lasting experiences whether its experiencing our delicious meals or enjoying a beautiful private party.
Together we can achieve great things. Next time you are on Broad Street, look for Number 19. Just promise us you’re ready to experience something unique….together.

Two River Theater

No reviews yet

Order ahead to save time! Two River Theater now has preordering for Concessions! Follow the QR code or link to view our menus. Come a little early to enjoy a drink or save time or avoid the line during intermission.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston