NEAT Coffee

Gourmet, Specialty Coffee!

20 Grove Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

Mocha$5.75
12oz Latte$5.00
Matcha Latte$5.00
Donut$1.50
Iced Coffee/Cold Brew$4.50
Not-So-NEAT (Cold Brew Iced Latte)$5.00
6oz Cappuccino$4.75
4oz Gibraltar$4.50
Espresso NEAT$3.50
12oz. Drip Coffee of the Day$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Grove Street

Darien CT

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
