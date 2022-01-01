Go
Neat-O's Bake Shoppe

Come in and enjoy!

420 Oak Street • $

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate dipped Strawberries$2.50
An assortment of chocolate and white chocolate dipped strawberries
Long John$1.50
Fried, yeast raised, variety of toppings
Beignets$1.50
Our beignets are made from a classic brioche dough, powdered and filled with pastry cream!!
Bagels$1.00
Made from scratch!
Ring$1.50
Fried, yeast raised, variety of toppings
Valentines Day Hot cocoa bomb$8.00
You asked for it and you got it!! Our very own Hot cocoa bombs!!! Sold individually
Paczki$1.50
Made from scratch! Choose between Raspberry, Strawberry, Custard, Apple, Lemon and blueberry
Bismark$1.50
Yeast Raised, variety of fillings
Fritter$1.50
Yeast Raised, chopped apple, cinnamon
Churro cake donut$1.00
Our award winning cake donut
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

420 Oak Street

Baraboo WI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

