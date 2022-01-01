Go
Toast

Nectar Lounge

Live music in the center of the universe!

412 N 36th St

No reviews yet

Location

412 N 36th St

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fremont Mischief

No reviews yet

NW Inspired foods - Craft disttilling

Zeeks Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

Talaricos Fremont

No reviews yet

Family Friendly Pizzeria!

George and Dragon

No reviews yet

Seattle's favorite English Football Pub! Come have a pint, a drink, grab some food and enjoy a Match and stimulating conversation!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston