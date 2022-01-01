Go
Nectar Urban Cantina

Fresh-Healthy-Happy

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

206 McGavock Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso$7.00
House Made Poblano Queso | Corn Tortilla Chips
Quesadilla$7.50
Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema
Cantina Burrito$10.00
Flour Tortilla | Verde Rice | Black Beans | Pepper jack cheese | Romaine Lettuce | House Crema | Five Pepper Salsa
Tijuana Chicken$4.75
Guajillo Marinated Chicken | Queso Fresco | Poblano Crema | Pickled Onions | Cilantro
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa | Corn Tortilla Chips
Carne Asada$5.00
Marinated Steak | White Onion | Cilantro | Lime
Yazoo Dos Perros Brisket$5.00
Yazoo Beer Braised Brisket | Pepper Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Horseradish Crema
Burrito Bowl$9.00
Black Bean Salsa | Verde rice | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Queso Fresco | Romaine Lettuce | Poblano Ranch
Fish Taco$5.00
Open Blue Cobia | Avocado Spread | Vinegar Slaw | Pickled Mango | House Crema | Cilantro
"Nashty" Taco$5.00
Fresh Flour Tortilla | Buttermilk Chicken Tender | Romaine Salad | Sharp Cheddar | Pico De Gallo | Queso | Poblano Sauce | Pickled Jalapeño
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

206 McGavock Pike

Nashville TN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
