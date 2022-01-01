Go
Nectar

1091 Lancaster Avenue

Popular Items

Steamed Pork Buns$14.00
Thornhill Farm Pork, Iceberg Lettuce, Hoisin, Spicy Mayo
Edamame Dumplings$13.00
Mushrooms, Asparagus, Herb Sauce
Crispy Chicken$21.00
Serrano Chilies, Black Beans, Thai Basil, Baby Chinese Broccoli Tips
Side Edamame$8.50
Chicken Curry Dumplings$10.00
Red Curry Peanut Sauce
Wok Chili Tenderloin of Beef*$39.00
Thai Basil, Baby Chinese Broccoli Tips, Scallions, Chili Peppers
Chicken Pad Thai$19.00
Tofu, Peanuts, Egg
Vegetable Spring Roll$10.00
Mango Papaya Sauce, Avocado Green Tomato Sauce
Nectar Boar Lo Mein$14.00
Smoked Wild Boar, Chinese Sausage, Baby Greens
Lobster Fried Rice$22.00
Fresh Yellow Corn, Red Peppers
Location

Berwyn PA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
