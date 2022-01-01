Go
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse

Organic, Locally sourced, 100% Gluten Free. Food created for foodies. Cafe and Bakery

2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
English muffin + Spinach + NG aioli (slightly spicy, slightly sweet) + Avocado + 1 egg + Choice of bacon, double avocado or vegan bacon +$1.
GF, DF, NF Organic Ingredients
Sunshine Bowl$15.00
The breakfast bowl of your dreams....
Japanese sweet potatoes + 2 Over easy eggs + Avocado + Sauteed pinach + Leeks + Choice of bacon, sausage or double avocado.
GF, DF, P
Cappuccino$4.00
Hot Pesto + Turkey$15.00
Turkey + Pesto aioli + Fontina, + Tomatoes + Red onion + Arugula on Sourdough. Served warm with a side salad.
GF. DF- sub vegan mozzarella. Make it vegetarian by subbing Portobello Mushrooms.
Organic Ingredients
Mocha$5.00
Scratch made chocolate + espresso + choice of milk
All organic, Vegan options
Classic Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado + Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Arugula + Feta + Sourdough
GF, Vegan/DF- sub Vegan Mozzarella
Organic Ingredients
Matcha Latte$5.50
Ceremonial grade matcha + maple syrup + vanilla bean + choice of milk
All organic. Can omit maple syrup, vegan options.
Proscuitto + Fig$15.00
Proscuitto + Fresh Mozzarella + Arugula + Balsamic fig chutney + Croissant
GF. DF- sub vegan mozza and paleo baguette.
Organic Ingredients
Regular Latte$4.50
Turkey + Avo$15.00
Diestel turkey + 1/2 avocado + herb aioli + spring mix + tomatoes + red onion on a paleo baguette.
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110

Del Mar CA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
