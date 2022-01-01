Nector Cafe

Go
Exquisitely prepared coffees, teas, shakes and elixirs, along with snacks and deserts that are rooted in exceptional quality ingredients and prepared with care and precision.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

216 Kamehameha Ave

Avg 4 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Purple Aura$8.88
Banana, Blueberries, Pitaya, Lilikoi, Coconut Milk, Berry Superfood Blend
Boho Brew$6.88
Cold Brew, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint, Soda, Ginger, Clove and Almond on Ice
Frappe$6.54
Blended Drink with Milk, Flavoring and Topped with Whipped Cream
Create Your Own$9.99
Bubble Waffle Cone with Scoop of Ice Cream
Pixle$11.11
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Elffle$13.13
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
White Mocha$5.55
Espresso with White Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam
Bubble Waffle$7.77
Fresh Made Bubble Waffles
Griffle$11.11
Cheddar & Chive Waffles Stuffed with Mozarella
Latte$5.55
One Part Espresso and Four Parts Steamed Milk.
Flavoring Optional
2 Pumps recommended for Reg and 3 Pumps for Large
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

216 Kamehameha Ave

Hilo HI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
