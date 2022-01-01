Nederland restaurants you'll love
Nederland's top cuisines
Must-try Nederland restaurants
More about Crosscut Pizza
Crosscut Pizza
4 E 1st Street, Nederland
|Popular items
|Dough Ball
|$3.00
|Simple Arugula
|$9.00
|Margherita
|$14.00
More about Decent Bagel
Decent Bagel
95 E 1st St, Nederland
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$2.50
16oz medium roast organic coffee
|Luscious Lox
|$16.00
Open faced bagel of choice, whipped cream cheese, Nova Lox, pickled shallots, capers, dill, parsley + lemon
|Bagel + Spread
|$3.00
PLEASE SELECT YOUR SPREAD! IF YOU DON'T YOUR BAGEL WILL BE DRY AS HECK!