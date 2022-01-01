Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nederland restaurants you'll love

Nederland restaurants
  • Nederland

Nederland's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffee & tea
Bars & lounges
Sandwich
Bagels
Must-try Nederland restaurants

Crosscut Pizza image

 

Crosscut Pizza

4 E 1st Street, Nederland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dough Ball$3.00
Simple Arugula$9.00
Margherita$14.00
More about Crosscut Pizza
Decent Bagel image

 

Decent Bagel

95 E 1st St, Nederland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee$2.50
16oz medium roast organic coffee
Luscious Lox$16.00
Open faced bagel of choice, whipped cream cheese, Nova Lox, pickled shallots, capers, dill, parsley + lemon
Bagel + Spread$3.00
PLEASE SELECT YOUR SPREAD! IF YOU DON'T YOUR BAGEL WILL BE DRY AS HECK!
More about Decent Bagel
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet Sue's - 35 East 1st Street

35 East 1st Street, Nederland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sweet Sue's - 35 East 1st Street
