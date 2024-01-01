Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Nederland

Nederland restaurants that serve chimichangas

La Katrina Mexican Restaurant

1039 Nederland Ave, Nederland

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga a la cart$5.16
More about La Katrina Mexican Restaurant
Romeros Grill & Catering - 112 N 11th St

112 N 11th St, Nederland

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga Dinner$11.95
Golden flour tortilla filled with charbroiled chicken or beef topped with chili gravy and cheese served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
More about Romeros Grill & Catering - 112 N 11th St

