Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poboy in Nederland

Go
Nederland restaurants
Toast

Nederland restaurants that serve poboy

Novrozsky's image

 

Novrozsky's

3016 FM 365, Nederland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
-SHRMP POBOY$14.99
Fried shrimp on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.
More about Novrozsky's
Item pic

 

The Schooner Restaurant - 1507 South Hwy 69

1507 South Hwy 69, Nederland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp PoBoy$13.95
Fried shrimp in a Leidenheimer Poboy Bun (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles) With Tartar Sauce on the side
Catfish PoBoy$13.95
Fried Catfish in a Leidenheimer Poboy Bun (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles) With Tartar Sauce on the side
Crawfish PoBoy$15.95
Fried Crawfish in a Leidenheimer Poboy Bun (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles) With Tartar Sauce on the side
More about The Schooner Restaurant - 1507 South Hwy 69

Browse other tasty dishes in Nederland

Carrot Cake

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Pies

Nachos

Brulee

Lobsters

Fajitas

French Fries

Map

More near Nederland to explore

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Galveston

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Port Arthur

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (418 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston