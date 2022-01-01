Go
Neds on Gull Lake

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

15450 M-43 • $$

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks 14"$12.75
14" Crust$12.00
Cheese Sticks 10"$6.75
10" Crust$6.00
Beer Cheese & Pretzel Bites(12)$6.49
18" Crust$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip W/Tortilla Chips$6.79
Neds Burger$9.29
10" Pickle Pizza$11.49
Smoked Chicken Wings$1.40
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15450 M-43

Hickory Corners MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
