Need Pizza and Craft Beer Bar is a locally owned independent pizzeria that is inspired by New Haven style thin crust pizza. This east coast style pizza is hand stretched to order with generous portion sizes ranging from personal size up to the massive in house large feeding up to 5 people! Need Pizza also features 30 craft beers on tap, along with a full bar! Need Pizza is a great place to watch a game, take the family, grab takeout, or get a late night drink and fill your belly.

207 2nd Ave SE

Popular Items

Cinna-Lil-Bits$8.00
Fresh, baked in butter, bread bites tossed in a cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with frosting.
TO-GO Large 18" BYO$17.99
(18" Pizza: Feeds 4-5)
Base Price includes cheese. Toppings charged separately. No half sauces.
12" Cauliflower Crust Option (Contains Egg)$12.99
Feeds 1-2 people! Prepared and cooked on a separate surface and cut with a clean pizza cutter. Kitchen is not 100% gluten free.
12" Gluten Free Crust Option (Contains Egg)$12.99
Feeds 1-2 people! Prepared and cooked on a separate surface and cut with a clean pizza cutter. Kitchen is not 100% gluten free.
Pepsi$2.50
Medium 16" BYO Pizza$14.99
(16" Pizza: Feeds 2-3)
Base Price includes cheese. Toppings charged separately. No half sauces.
Small 12" BYO Pizza$11.99
(12" Pizza: Feeds 1-2)
Base Price includes cheese. Toppings charged separately. No half sauces.
Individual 8" BYO$5.99
Perfect for 1 person. $5.99 for a cheese or 1 topping pizza. Additional toppings are $1 per!
Water
Kids Soda$1.75
Location

207 2nd Ave SE

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
