Needham Heights restaurants you'll love

More about Blue on Highland
Blue on Highland
882 Highland Ave, Needham
Popular items
Cheeseburger
|$17.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | hand cut fries
Thai Steak
|$27.00
Marinated sirloin | udon noodles | avocado | mandarin oranges | shredded cabbage | toasted peanuts | shredded carrots | spicy thai peanut dressing
Crispy Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Cheddar | slaw | pickles | hot honey | brioche | fries | Vegan Available
More about Spiga
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Spiga
18 Highland Cir, Needham Heights
Popular items
Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$28.00
Handcraft with potatoes, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
Broccoli Aglio and Olio
|$8.00
Florets, garlic, evoo, sea salt
Shrimp Scampi
|$28.00
Garlic & Butter, lots of parsley and lemon
More about Bakers' Best Catering
Bakers' Best Catering
150 Gould Street, Needham
Popular items
Dozen Jumbo Shrimp
|$35.15
Choice of grilled marinated, tandoori, chilled, or coconut with sauce served on the side.
Dozen Satay Bites
|$27.45
Served with spicy peanut dip on the side for beef and chicken satays. Sweet thai sauce for salmon satays.
Box Lunch Sandwich
|$15.95
Served with cape cod potato chips, soda or water, cookie.
More about Forklift Provisions
Forklift Provisions
301 Reservoir Street, Needham Heights
Popular items
Mac + Cheese
|$20.00
Vegetarian - with Forklift's blend of creamy cheeses and crispy crouton topping - Buy one for now, freeze one for later! - Serves (4) as an entree, (6) as a side
Herb Blended Popcorn
|$8.50
Vegan, Gluten Free - A long time staff favorite, this delicious snack is for anytime of the day. Forklift's herb popcorn is addictively good!
Sage Sausage Rolls
|$16.00
A warm puff pastry hors d'oeuvre to set the stage for a decadent feast. Reheating instructions will be provided.