Needham Heights restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Needham Heights

Must-try Needham Heights restaurants

Blue on Highland image

 

Blue on Highland

882 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$17.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | hand cut fries
Thai Steak$27.00
Marinated sirloin | udon noodles | avocado | mandarin oranges | shredded cabbage | toasted peanuts | shredded carrots | spicy thai peanut dressing
Crispy Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Cheddar | slaw | pickles | hot honey | brioche | fries | Vegan Available
Spiga image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Spiga

18 Highland Cir, Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (470 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi Sorrentina$28.00
Handcraft with potatoes, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
Broccoli Aglio and Olio$8.00
Florets, garlic, evoo, sea salt
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Garlic & Butter, lots of parsley and lemon
Bakers' Best Catering image

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dozen Jumbo Shrimp$35.15
Choice of grilled marinated, tandoori, chilled, or coconut with sauce served on the side.
Dozen Satay Bites$27.45
Served with spicy peanut dip on the side for beef and chicken satays. Sweet thai sauce for salmon satays.
Box Lunch Sandwich$15.95
Served with cape cod potato chips, soda or water, cookie.
Forklift Provisions image

 

Forklift Provisions

301 Reservoir Street, Needham Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac + Cheese$20.00
Vegetarian - with Forklift's blend of creamy cheeses and crispy crouton topping - Buy one for now, freeze one for later! - Serves (4) as an entree, (6) as a side
Herb Blended Popcorn$8.50
Vegan, Gluten Free - A long time staff favorite, this delicious snack is for anytime of the day. Forklift's herb popcorn is addictively good!
Sage Sausage Rolls$16.00
A warm puff pastry hors d'oeuvre to set the stage for a decadent feast. Reheating instructions will be provided.
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

117 Kendrick Street, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
