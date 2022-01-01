Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Needham Heights

Needham Heights restaurants
Needham Heights restaurants that serve cannolis

Spiga image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Spiga

18 Highland Cir, Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (470 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$9.00
More about Spiga
Item pic

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dozen Mini Cannolis$31.15
More about Bakers' Best Catering

