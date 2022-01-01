Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Needham Heights

Needham Heights restaurants
Needham Heights restaurants that serve chicken salad

Blue on Highland image

 

Blue on Highland

882 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Grilled Chicken w/ salad$10.00
Served over fresh garden or Caesar salad.
More about Blue on Highland
Item pic

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad with Grapes$14.55
Gluten Free
More about Bakers' Best Catering

