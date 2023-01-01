Chili in Needham Heights
Needham Heights restaurants that serve chili
More about Bakers' Best Catering
Bakers' Best Catering
150 Gould Street, Needham
|Chili Bar
|$95.00
With side platters of scallions, crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, spiced sour cream, guacamole. Serves 13-16
|Quart House Made Chili
|$17.95
Sent for reheat. Gluten Free
|Gallon House Made Chili
|$71.70
More about Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
301 Reservoir Street, Needham Heights
|Half-time Chili con Carne with Cheddar Cornbread
|$36.00
This is the perfect meal to enjoy at Game time on Sunday, Chili con Carne comes with (4) Cheddar Cornbread - Serves 4. - Reheating instruction will be sent.