Chili in Needham Heights

Needham Heights restaurants
Toast

Needham Heights restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Bar$95.00
With side platters of scallions, crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, spiced sour cream, guacamole. Serves 13-16
Quart House Made Chili$17.95
Sent for reheat. Gluten Free
Gallon House Made Chili$71.70
More about Bakers' Best Catering
Item pic

 

Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)

301 Reservoir Street, Needham Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half-time Chili con Carne with Cheddar Cornbread$36.00
This is the perfect meal to enjoy at Game time on Sunday, Chili con Carne comes with (4) Cheddar Cornbread - Serves 4. - Reheating instruction will be sent.
More about Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)

