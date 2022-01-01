Fajitas in Needham Heights
Blue on Highland
882 Highland Ave, Needham
|Tofu Fajitas
|$21.00
Sauteed tofu with roasted peppers and onions, served with black beans, rice, flour tortillas and a spicy tomatillo salsa verde.
Bakers' Best Catering
150 Gould Street, Needham
|Tofu Veggie Fajitas
|$45.50
Peppers, onions, zucchini, sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$62.15
Peppers, onions, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
|Fajita Vegetables for 5
|$17.65
Onions, peppers, and taco spices. Gluten Free. Vegan