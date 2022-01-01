Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Needham Heights

Needham Heights restaurants
Needham Heights restaurants that serve fajitas

Blue on Highland image

 

Blue on Highland

882 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Fajitas$21.00
Sauteed tofu with roasted peppers and onions, served with black beans, rice, flour tortillas and a spicy tomatillo salsa verde.
More about Blue on Highland
Bakers' Best Catering image

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Veggie Fajitas$45.50
Peppers, onions, zucchini, sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$62.15
Peppers, onions, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
Fajita Vegetables for 5$17.65
Onions, peppers, and taco spices. Gluten Free. Vegan
More about Bakers' Best Catering

