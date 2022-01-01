Pies in Needham Heights
Needham Heights restaurants that serve pies
More about Bakers' Best Catering
Bakers' Best Catering
150 Gould Street, Needham
|Pie
|$32.90
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
|$21.00
Mulled spiced cream cheese filling.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$30.95
Puff pastry, potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, peas, pearl onion.
More about Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
301 Reservoir Street, Needham Heights
|Classic Apple Pie
|$35.00
10" Petsi Pie - Locally grown apples in a buttery, flakey crust.
Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography
|Pumpkin Pie
|$35.00
10" Petsi Pie - A Thanksgiving staple.
Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography
|Brown Butter Pecan Pie
|$35.00
10" Petsi Pie - A family recipe!
Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography