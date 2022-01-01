Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Needham Heights

Needham Heights restaurants
Needham Heights restaurants that serve ravioli

Blue on Highland

882 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Ravioli$24.00
Ricotto, Spinach and artichoke ravioli in a garlic cream sauce
More about Blue on Highland
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Spiga

18 Highland Cir, Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (470 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli$29.00
Spinach & ricotta filling, basil pesto sauce, caprese to finish.
More about Spiga
Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Individual Cheese Ravioli$15.45
Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce, roasted zucchini, and summer squash.
Ballymore Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
Sauteed spinach, grilled zucchini, carmelized onions, sweet peas, and light pesto cream. Available Monday, March 14th-Saturday, March 19th.
Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
Feta cheese, lemon cream sauce.
More about Bakers' Best Catering

