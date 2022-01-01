Ravioli in Needham Heights
Needham Heights restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
882 Highland Avenue, Needham
|Spinach & Artichoke Ravioli
|$24.00
Ricotto, Spinach and artichoke ravioli in a garlic cream sauce
More about Spiga
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Spiga
18 Highland Cir, Needham Heights
|Ravioli
|$29.00
Spinach & ricotta filling, basil pesto sauce, caprese to finish.
More about Bakers' Best Catering
Bakers' Best Catering
150 Gould Street, Needham
|Individual Cheese Ravioli
|$15.45
Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce, roasted zucchini, and summer squash.
|Ballymore Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
Sauteed spinach, grilled zucchini, carmelized onions, sweet peas, and light pesto cream. Available Monday, March 14th-Saturday, March 19th.
|Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
Feta cheese, lemon cream sauce.