Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Needham Heights

Go
Needham Heights restaurants
Toast

Needham Heights restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Blue on Highland - Needham 2022

882 Highland Avenue, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oven Roasted Salmon$28.00
Apricot whole mustard glazed | zucchini noodles | chick peas | cherry tomatoes | Gluten free
More about Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
Item pic

 

Blue on Highland

882 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$17.00
Boston bibb lettuce | cucumbers | plum tomatoes | dill crème fraiche | brioche bun | sweet potato fries
Oven Roasted Salmon$28.00
Apricot whole mustard glazed | zucchini noodles | chick peas | cherry tomatoes | Gluten free
More about Blue on Highland
Item pic

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Lime Salmon
6oz filet with fiery pineapple slaw. Gluten Free.
Available Monday, May 2nd - Saturday, May 7th.
Individual Teriyaki Salmon Meal$19.45
Served with vegetable fried rice, grilled vegetables, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds.
Breakfast Smoked Salmon Platter
4 person order minimum.
Thinly sliced smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese,
scallion cream cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, capers, and bagels.
More about Bakers' Best Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Needham Heights

Brownie Sundaes

Mac And Cheese

Sundaes

Rice Bowls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cannolis

Sorbet

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Needham Heights to explore

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston