Salmon in Needham Heights
Needham Heights restaurants that serve salmon
More about Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
882 Highland Avenue, Needham
|Oven Roasted Salmon
|$28.00
Apricot whole mustard glazed | zucchini noodles | chick peas | cherry tomatoes | Gluten free
More about Blue on Highland
Blue on Highland
882 Highland Ave, Needham
|Salmon Burger
|$17.00
Boston bibb lettuce | cucumbers | plum tomatoes | dill crème fraiche | brioche bun | sweet potato fries
|Oven Roasted Salmon
|$28.00
Apricot whole mustard glazed | zucchini noodles | chick peas | cherry tomatoes | Gluten free
More about Bakers' Best Catering
Bakers' Best Catering
150 Gould Street, Needham
|Chipotle Lime Salmon
6oz filet with fiery pineapple slaw. Gluten Free.
Available Monday, May 2nd - Saturday, May 7th.
|Individual Teriyaki Salmon Meal
|$19.45
Served with vegetable fried rice, grilled vegetables, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds.
|Breakfast Smoked Salmon Platter
4 person order minimum.
Thinly sliced smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese,
scallion cream cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, capers, and bagels.