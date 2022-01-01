Needham restaurants you'll love
More about Cappella Restaurant
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cappella Restaurant
45 Chapel St, Needham
|Popular items
|Gem Lettuce Salad TOGO
|$12.00
Gem Lettuce, anchovy vinaigrette, parm & toasted bread crumbs
|Tag Bolognese TOGO
|$26.00
house made pasta. with a classic long simmer meat ragout with tomato, veal stock, ground beef, ground veal and ground pork, finished with a touch of cream, butter and parm cheese
|Chicken Parmigiano TOGO
|$25.00
8oz free range organic chicken breast, breaded in panko Pan fried tomato sauce mozzarella with house made gemelli pasta
More about Hungry Coyote
Hungry Coyote
1185 Highland Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Chicken Grande Burrito
|$10.00
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.50
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
More about Hearth Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hearth Pizzeria
974 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Feta & Olive
Cant go wrong with this choice, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, black olives and may we recommend adding steak tips
|Citrus Salad
Arugula, orange segments, goat cheese, cranberries, almonds, red onion
|Arancini
|$5.75
Say no more.. golden risotto rice balls with parmesan cheese and served with your choice of sauce
More about COOK.Needham
COOK.Needham
109 Chapel St, Needham
|Popular items
|NFC Fried Chicken
|$20.00
fried chicken, buttermilk biscuit,
hot sauce, whipped potatoes Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
|*Miso Glazed Salmon (g)
|$26.00
sticky rice, ginger lemongrass broth,
bok choy
Allergens: soy, fish, sesame, dairy *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
2 per order. Aji crema, guacamole, pickled peppers & onions. Allergens: shellfish, gluten, dairy.
More about Latina Kitchen and Bar
Latina Kitchen and Bar
30 Dedham Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Peruvian Spit Rotisserie Chicken
|$26.00
half roasted organic Giannone chicken / sweet potato mashed / sautéd vegetables / spicy cilantro sauce (on the side) / jus / GF
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
house made plantain and sweet potato gnocchi / short rib ragu / basil / pecorino romano / G / D / E /
Gnocchi ingredients: 00 flour, eggs, plantain, sweet potato, Parmesan cheese, nutmeg.
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Tuna:
ahi tuna ceviche / red onions / jalapeño / coconut-ginger sauce / cilantro / plantain chips
Scallops/Lobster&Shrimp:
seafood ceviche / mango / red onion / cucumber / tomatoes / jalapeño/ passion fruit-cilantro-lime emulsion / plantain chips / GF / DF / SF / F / mild
More about The James
FRENCH FRIES
The James
1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Short Rib & Ale Pie
|$25.00
Guinness braised short rib, puff pastry, gruyére, fennel pollen, arugula
|Grilled Lamb Lollipops
|$19.00
spicy whipped feta, saba drizzle, mint oil
|Burger & Fries
|$17.00
Irish cheddar, bibb, pub mayo & grilled onions. House made pickles on the side
Pub mayo has eggs* anchovies* allergen
More about Sweet Basil - Needham
FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Basil - Needham
942 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Pint Pesto
|$15.00
|Bolognese Reheat
|Rosemary Chicken Reheat
More about A New Leaf - Needham
A New Leaf - Needham
920 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Acai Smoothie
|$9.00
|Cold Brew
|$5.50
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
More about HomeKitchen
HomeKitchen
324 Chestnut Street, Needham
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SANDWICH(TANDOORI)
|$11.99
Chicken marinated in spices, ginger and garlic. Topped with a choice of bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese and homemade spices. (Served with chips)
|RICE (GF,V)
|$3.99
Extra-long basmati rice.
|MANGO LASSI (GF)
|$3.99
Fresh Mangoes blended with sweet yogurt sauce.
More about Ray's New Garden
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ray's New Garden
40 Chestnut Place, Needham
|Popular items
|Pork Fried Rice
|$10.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.55
|Beef Teriyaki
|$12.00
More about Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham
|Popular items
|Steamed Butterflies
|$8.50
Steamed Thai style dumpling filled with ground chicken breasts, ground roasted peanuts, sweeten radish, and scallion garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.50
Pan seared pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
|(GF) Thai Chicken Satay
|$8.50
Grilled coconut milk marinated chicken breast on the skewer. Served with peanut sauce.
More about The Farmhouse
The Farmhouse
970 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Beef Short Ribs
|$32.00
Braised, homemade pappardelle pasta, carrots, pecorino
|Tuna Tartare
|$18.00
Avocado mousse, spiraled cucumber, chives, wonton chips, sesame-soy vinaigrette
|Farmers salad
|$13.00
Little leaf farms crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, radish, cucumber, sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette