Needham restaurants you'll love

Go
Needham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Needham

Needham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Needham restaurants

Cappella Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cappella Restaurant

45 Chapel St, Needham

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gem Lettuce Salad TOGO$12.00
Gem Lettuce, anchovy vinaigrette, parm & toasted bread crumbs
Tag Bolognese TOGO$26.00
house made pasta. with a classic long simmer meat ragout with tomato, veal stock, ground beef, ground veal and ground pork, finished with a touch of cream, butter and parm cheese
Chicken Parmigiano TOGO$25.00
8oz free range organic chicken breast, breaded in panko Pan fried tomato sauce mozzarella with house made gemelli pasta
More about Cappella Restaurant
Hungry Coyote image

 

Hungry Coyote

1185 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Grande Burrito$10.00
Ground Beef Taco$3.50
Carnitas Taco$3.50
More about Hungry Coyote
Hearth Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hearth Pizzeria

974 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Feta & Olive
Cant go wrong with this choice, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, black olives and may we recommend adding steak tips
Citrus Salad
Arugula, orange segments, goat cheese, cranberries, almonds, red onion
Arancini$5.75
Say no more.. golden risotto rice balls with parmesan cheese and served with your choice of sauce
More about Hearth Pizzeria
COOK.Needham image

 

COOK.Needham

109 Chapel St, Needham

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NFC Fried Chicken$20.00
fried chicken, buttermilk biscuit,
hot sauce, whipped potatoes Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
*Miso Glazed Salmon (g)$26.00
sticky rice, ginger lemongrass broth,
bok choy
Allergens: soy, fish, sesame, dairy *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
2 per order. Aji crema, guacamole, pickled peppers & onions. Allergens: shellfish, gluten, dairy.
More about COOK.Needham
Latina Kitchen and Bar image

 

Latina Kitchen and Bar

30 Dedham Ave, Needham

Avg 4.9 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Peruvian Spit Rotisserie Chicken$26.00
half roasted organic Giannone chicken / sweet potato mashed / sautéd vegetables / spicy cilantro sauce (on the side) / jus / GF
Gnocchi$24.00
house made plantain and sweet potato gnocchi / short rib ragu / basil / pecorino romano / G / D / E /
Gnocchi ingredients: 00 flour, eggs, plantain, sweet potato, Parmesan cheese, nutmeg.
Ceviche$16.00
Tuna:
ahi tuna ceviche / red onions / jalapeño / coconut-ginger sauce / cilantro / plantain chips
Scallops/Lobster&Shrimp:
seafood ceviche / mango / red onion / cucumber / tomatoes / jalapeño/ passion fruit-cilantro-lime emulsion / plantain chips / GF / DF / SF / F / mild
More about Latina Kitchen and Bar
The James image

FRENCH FRIES

The James

1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 5 (1937 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib & Ale Pie$25.00
Guinness braised short rib, puff pastry, gruyére, fennel pollen, arugula
Grilled Lamb Lollipops$19.00
spicy whipped feta, saba drizzle, mint oil
Burger & Fries$17.00
Irish cheddar, bibb, pub mayo & grilled onions. House made pickles on the side
Pub mayo has eggs* anchovies* allergen
More about The James
Sweet Basil - Needham image

FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Basil - Needham

942 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pint Pesto$15.00
Bolognese Reheat
Rosemary Chicken Reheat
More about Sweet Basil - Needham
A New Leaf - Needham image

 

A New Leaf - Needham

920 Great Plain Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Acai Smoothie$9.00
Cold Brew$5.50
Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
More about A New Leaf - Needham
HomeKitchen image

 

HomeKitchen

324 Chestnut Street, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN SANDWICH(TANDOORI)$11.99
Chicken marinated in spices, ginger and garlic. Topped with a choice of bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese and homemade spices. (Served with chips)
RICE (GF,V)$3.99
Extra-long basmati rice.
MANGO LASSI (GF)$3.99
Fresh Mangoes blended with sweet yogurt sauce.
More about HomeKitchen
Ray's New Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ray's New Garden

40 Chestnut Place, Needham

Avg 4.3 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Fried Rice$10.00
Chicken Fingers$11.55
Beef Teriyaki$12.00
More about Ray's New Garden
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken image

 

Little Spoon Thai Kitcken

952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steamed Butterflies$8.50
Steamed Thai style dumpling filled with ground chicken breasts, ground roasted peanuts, sweeten radish, and scallion garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Pork Dumplings$8.50
Pan seared pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
(GF) Thai Chicken Satay$8.50
Grilled coconut milk marinated chicken breast on the skewer. Served with peanut sauce.
More about Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

970 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Short Ribs$32.00
Braised, homemade pappardelle pasta, carrots, pecorino
Tuna Tartare$18.00
Avocado mousse, spiraled cucumber, chives, wonton chips, sesame-soy vinaigrette
Farmers salad$13.00
Little leaf farms crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, radish, cucumber, sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette
More about The Farmhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Needham

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Short Ribs

Kale Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Needham to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston