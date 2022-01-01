Needham American restaurants you'll love
COOK.Needham
109 Chapel St, Needham
|Popular items
|*Burger
|$17.00
cheddar, LTO, fries.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
*Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza (v)
|$14.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil. Allergens: gluten, dairy
|Cobb Salad (g)
|$14.00
bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber, egg, white balsamic vinaigrette
A New Leaf - Needham
920 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Super Berry
|$11.00
|Lotus
|$9.00
|Dragon Egg
|$11.00
The Farmhouse
970 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Crabcake
|$16.00
Super jumbo lump crab, greens, Bosch pears, cranberries, honey mustard, champagne vinaigrette
*contains gluten, eggs, dairy
|Tuna Tartare
|$18.00
Avocado mousse, spiraled cucumber, chives, wonton chips, sesame-soy vinaigrette
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Shredded red kale, slivered almonds, pecorino cheese, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, lemon-dijon mustard dressing