Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Needham American restaurants you'll love

Go
Needham restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Needham

COOK.Needham image

 

COOK.Needham

109 Chapel St, Needham

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Burger$17.00
cheddar, LTO, fries.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
*Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza (v)$14.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil. Allergens: gluten, dairy
Cobb Salad (g)$14.00
bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber, egg, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about COOK.Needham
A New Leaf - Needham image

 

A New Leaf - Needham

920 Great Plain Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Berry$11.00
Lotus$9.00
Dragon Egg$11.00
More about A New Leaf - Needham
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

970 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crabcake$16.00
Super jumbo lump crab, greens, Bosch pears, cranberries, honey mustard, champagne vinaigrette
*contains gluten, eggs, dairy
Tuna Tartare$18.00
Avocado mousse, spiraled cucumber, chives, wonton chips, sesame-soy vinaigrette
Kale Salad$12.00
Shredded red kale, slivered almonds, pecorino cheese, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, lemon-dijon mustard dressing
More about The Farmhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Needham

Tacos

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Fish Tacos

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Needham to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston