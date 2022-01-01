Needham bars & lounges you'll love
More about Cappella Restaurant
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cappella Restaurant
45 Chapel St, Needham
|Popular items
|Gem Lettuce Salad TOGO
|$12.00
Gem Lettuce, anchovy vinaigrette, parm & toasted bread crumbs
|Tag Bolognese TOGO
|$26.00
house made pasta. with a classic long simmer meat ragout with tomato, veal stock, ground beef, ground veal and ground pork, finished with a touch of cream, butter and parm cheese
|Chicken Parmigiano TOGO
|$25.00
8oz free range organic chicken breast, breaded in panko Pan fried tomato sauce mozzarella with house made gemelli pasta
More about Hearth Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hearth Pizzeria
974 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Feta & Olive
Cant go wrong with this choice, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, black olives and may we recommend adding steak tips
|Citrus Salad
Arugula, orange segments, goat cheese, cranberries, almonds, red onion
|Arancini
|$5.75
Say no more.. golden risotto rice balls with parmesan cheese and served with your choice of sauce
More about Latina Kitchen and Bar
Latina Kitchen and Bar
30 Dedham Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Peruvian Spit Rotisserie Chicken
|$26.00
half roasted organic Giannone chicken / sweet potato mashed / sautéd vegetables / spicy cilantro sauce (on the side) / jus / GF
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
house made plantain and sweet potato gnocchi / short rib ragu / basil / pecorino romano / G / D / E /
Gnocchi ingredients: 00 flour, eggs, plantain, sweet potato, Parmesan cheese, nutmeg.
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Tuna:
ahi tuna ceviche / red onions / jalapeño / coconut-ginger sauce / cilantro / plantain chips
Scallops/Lobster&Shrimp:
seafood ceviche / mango / red onion / cucumber / tomatoes / jalapeño/ passion fruit-cilantro-lime emulsion / plantain chips / GF / DF / SF / F / mild
More about The James
FRENCH FRIES
The James
1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Short Rib & Ale Pie
|$25.00
Guinness braised short rib, puff pastry, gruyére, fennel pollen, arugula
|Grilled Lamb Lollipops
|$19.00
spicy whipped feta, saba drizzle, mint oil
|Burger & Fries
|$17.00
Irish cheddar, bibb, pub mayo & grilled onions. House made pickles on the side
Pub mayo has eggs* anchovies* allergen
More about The Farmhouse
The Farmhouse
970 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Popular items
|Beef Short Ribs
|$32.00
Braised, homemade pappardelle pasta, carrots, pecorino
|Tuna Tartare
|$18.00
Avocado mousse, spiraled cucumber, chives, wonton chips, sesame-soy vinaigrette
|Farmers salad
|$13.00
Little leaf farms crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, radish, cucumber, sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette