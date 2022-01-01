Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve burritos

Hungry Coyote image

 

Hungry Coyote - 1185 Highland Ave

1185 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Chorizo Burrito$7.50
Carnitas Grande Burrito$11.00
Lengua Grande Burrito$13.00
Needham House of Pizza image

 

Needham House of Pizza

914 Great Plain Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO$9.00
Our Burritos are both delicious and extremely popular. Comes with your choice of grilled chicken. grilled steak tips, or veggie (grilled mushrooms onions and peppers) in a wrap filled with seasoned rice, black beans, pico de gallo salsa, sour cream, guacamole, sliced jalapenos, and hot sauce
