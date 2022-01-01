Burritos in Needham
Hungry Coyote - 1185 Highland Ave
1185 Highland Ave, Needham
|Egg & Chorizo Burrito
|$7.50
|Carnitas Grande Burrito
|$11.00
|Lengua Grande Burrito
|$13.00
Needham House of Pizza
914 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|BURRITO
|$9.00
Our Burritos are both delicious and extremely popular. Comes with your choice of grilled chicken. grilled steak tips, or veggie (grilled mushrooms onions and peppers) in a wrap filled with seasoned rice, black beans, pico de gallo salsa, sour cream, guacamole, sliced jalapenos, and hot sauce