Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Needham

Go
Needham restaurants
Toast

Needham restaurants that serve cannolis

Cappella Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Capella Restaurant

45 Chapel St, Needham

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Cannolis TOGO$7.00
More about Capella Restaurant
HomeKitchen image

 

Home Kitchen

324 Chestnut Street, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI W/ CHOCOLATE CHIPS$4.49
More about Home Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Needham

Ravioli

Prosciutto

Caesar Salad

Pies

Noodle Soup

Corn Soup

Burritos

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Needham to explore

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston