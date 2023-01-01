Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Cannolis
Needham restaurants that serve cannolis
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Capella Restaurant
45 Chapel St, Needham
Avg 4.3
(237 reviews)
Cannolis TOGO
$7.00
More about Capella Restaurant
Home Kitchen
324 Chestnut Street, Needham
No reviews yet
CANNOLI W/ CHOCOLATE CHIPS
$4.49
More about Home Kitchen
