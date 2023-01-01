Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken corn soup in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve chicken corn soup

Main pic

 

Masala Art

990 GREAT PLAIN AVE, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken (New!)$9.00
Creamy goodness without the cream
More about Masala Art
Ray's New Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ray's New Garden

40 Chestnut Place, Needham

Avg 4.3 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Corn Soup$7.95
More about Ray's New Garden

