Chicken noodles in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Main pic

 

Masala Art

990 GREAT PLAIN AVE, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Garlic Noodles - Chicken (New!)$20.00
More about Masala Art
Ray's New Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ray's New Garden

40 Chestnut Place, Needham

Avg 4.3 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Singapore Noodles$14.25
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.25
Chicken Peking Noodle$14.50
More about Ray's New Garden

