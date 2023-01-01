Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Chicken Parmesan
Needham restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Cook
109 Chapel St, Needham
No reviews yet
Parmesan Chicken
$19.00
More about Cook
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
974 Great Plain Ave, Needham
Avg 4.5
(346 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan
$21.00
Hand breaded chicken breast served with voice of rigatoni or linguini, tomato sauce and garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley
More about Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
