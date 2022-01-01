Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Chocolate Mousse
Needham restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
FRENCH FRIES
The James
1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham
Avg 5
(1937 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse
$11.00
More about The James
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$7.95
More about Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
Browse other tasty dishes in Needham
Pancakes
Teriyaki Chicken
Tacos
Bread Pudding
Salmon
Cobb Salad
Edamame
Sorbet
More near Needham to explore
Newton Center
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Dedham
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1354 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston