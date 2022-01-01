Crispy chicken in Needham
Needham restaurants that serve crispy chicken
HomeKitchen
324 Chestnut Street, Needham
|CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER
|$11.99
Introducing the new Crispy Fried Burger: Marinated minced chicken Pattie with Tandoori masala topped with tomato, onions, homemade chutney. Dipped in the chickpea flour batter & deep fried. (Served with chips)
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham
|Crispy Chicken Mango
|$16.50
Battered fried chicken with ginger, sweet chili sauce, onion, mango, red pepper and
side of steamed broccoli. (CAN MAKE WITH GLUTEN FREE WITH REGULAR CHICKEN) ** recommended to have with rice **