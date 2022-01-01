Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve fish tacos

Hungry Coyote image

 

Hungry Coyote

1185 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.25
More about Hungry Coyote
Item pic

 

Latina Kitchen and Bar

30 Dedham Ave, Needham

Avg 4.9 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$23.00
crispy fish / corn tortilla / latin slaw / salsa verde / fried shoestring onions / 3 tacos / GF
More about Latina Kitchen and Bar
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

970 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco As Entree (3)$29.00
fried halibut, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, watermelon radish, flour tortilla
Fish Taco Appetizer$19.00
fried halibut, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, watermelon radish, flour tortilla
More about The Farmhouse

