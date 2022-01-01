Fish tacos in Needham
Needham restaurants that serve fish tacos
Latina Kitchen and Bar
30 Dedham Ave, Needham
|Fish Taco
|$23.00
crispy fish / corn tortilla / latin slaw / salsa verde / fried shoestring onions / 3 tacos / GF
The Farmhouse
970 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Fish Taco As Entree (3)
|$29.00
fried halibut, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, watermelon radish, flour tortilla
|Fish Taco Appetizer
|$19.00
fried halibut, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, watermelon radish, flour tortilla