Flan in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve flan

Hungry Coyote image

 

Hungry Coyote - 1185 Highland Ave

1185 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$5.00
More about Hungry Coyote - 1185 Highland Ave
Latina Kitchen and Bar image

 

Latina Kitchen and Bar

30 Dedham Ave, Needham

Avg 4.9 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESILLO (FLAN)$45.00
traditional vanilla flan / 7.5 inches round serves 6-8
More about Latina Kitchen and Bar

