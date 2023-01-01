Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Needham
/
Needham
/
French Toast
Needham restaurants that serve french toast
Cook
109 Chapel St, Needham
No reviews yet
Coconut-Crusted French Toast
$13.00
Topped with strawberries, bananas, and rum caramel sauce
More about Cook
Fresco
35 CHAPEL ST, Needham
No reviews yet
French Toast
$8.99
with powdered sugar, cinnamon,, and butter
More about Fresco
