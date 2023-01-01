French toast in Needham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Needham restaurants
Toast

Needham restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

Cook

109 Chapel St, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut-Crusted French Toast$13.00
Topped with strawberries, bananas, and rum caramel sauce
More about Cook
Consumer pic

 

Fresco

35 CHAPEL ST, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$8.99
with powdered sugar, cinnamon,, and butter
More about Fresco

