Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Garlic Bread
Needham restaurants that serve garlic bread
Cook
109 Chapel St, Needham
No reviews yet
Side Garlic Bread
$2.00
More about Cook
Needham House of Pizza
914 Great Plain Ave, Needham
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$3.50
Sub roll with melted butter, garlic and seasonings and toasted to perfection.
More about Needham House of Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Needham
Mango Lassi
Risotto
Lobsters
Mac And Cheese
Vegetable Fried Rice
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
Rice Soup
More near Needham to explore
Dedham
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(634 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1616 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1131 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston