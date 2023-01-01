Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic chicken in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Garlic Chicken
Needham restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Masala Art
990 GREAT PLAIN AVE, Needham
No reviews yet
Chili Garlic Noodles - Chicken (New!)
$20.00
More about Masala Art
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken - 952 Great Plain Avenue
952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham
No reviews yet
Chicken Garlic
$14.95
More about Little Spoon Thai Kitcken - 952 Great Plain Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Needham
Pear Salad
Edamame
Crispy Chicken
Corn Soup
Rigatoni
Scallops
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near Needham to explore
Dedham
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1540 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1065 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston