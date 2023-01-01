Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Cook

109 Chapel St, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grill Steak Tips$28.00
Rice, mix greens and pita bread.
FRENCH FRIES

The James

1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 5 (1937 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled New York Strip Steak$34.00
Marinated 10 oz new york strip steak, white bean sofrito, yucca fries, salsa verde. GF
