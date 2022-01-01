Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Key lime pies in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Key Lime Pies
Needham restaurants that serve key lime pies
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
974 Great Plain Ave, Needham
Avg 4.5
(346 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$8.00
Luciana's own recipe...
a graham cracker shell filled with Key Lime custard. Tart and delicious
More about Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
Cook
109 Chapel St, Needham
Avg 4.5
(121 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$6.00
More about Cook
Browse other tasty dishes in Needham
Tacos
Kale Salad
Bread Pudding
Rangoon
Pudding
Wonton Soup
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
More near Needham to explore
Newton Center
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Dedham
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(515 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1387 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(344 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(868 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston