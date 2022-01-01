Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Needham

Go
Needham restaurants
Toast

Needham restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hearth Pizzeria - Needham

974 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Luciana's own recipe...
a graham cracker shell filled with Key Lime custard. Tart and delicious
More about Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
COOK.Needham image

 

Cook

109 Chapel St, Needham

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Cook

Browse other tasty dishes in Needham

Tacos

Kale Salad

Bread Pudding

Rangoon

Pudding

Wonton Soup

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Map

More near Needham to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1387 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston