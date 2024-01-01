Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Cook

109 Chapel St, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Shank$26.00
Mushroom risotto, arugula and tomato salad with mint demi- glaze.
More about Cook
The James

1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Lamb Shank$32.00
red curry braised lamb
~ served with coconut rice & peas. Finished with lime & mint gremolata.
More about The James

