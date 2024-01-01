Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb shanks in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Lamb Shanks
Needham restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Cook
109 Chapel St, Needham
No reviews yet
Lamb Shank
$26.00
Mushroom risotto, arugula and tomato salad with mint demi- glaze.
More about Cook
The James
1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham
No reviews yet
Braised Lamb Shank
$32.00
red curry braised lamb
~ served with coconut rice & peas. Finished with lime & mint gremolata.
More about The James
