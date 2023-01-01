Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve lassi

Masala Art

990 GREAT PLAIN AVE, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Lassi$5.00
Plain Lassi$5.00
Salted Lassi$5.00
More about Masala Art
HomeKitchen

324 Chestnut Street, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
MANGO LASSI (GF)$3.99
Fresh Mangoes blended with sweet yogurt sauce.
More about HomeKitchen

